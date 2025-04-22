SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mirabel

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jean-Denis Garon
    Jean-Denis Garon
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Robert Fleming
    Robert Fleming
    Liberal
  • Serge Dubord
    Serge Dubord
    Conservative
  • Albert Batten
    Albert Batten
    NDP
  • Mario Guay
    Mario Guay
    Green
  • Christian Montpetit
    Christian Montpetit
    People's Party
Mirabel is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon who first took office in 2021. Garon collected 29,376 votes, winning 46.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mirabel in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

