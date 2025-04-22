Canada election 2025: Mirabel

Mirabel is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon who first took office in 2021. Garon collected 29,376 votes, winning 46.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mirabel in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Jean-Denis Garon (Incumbent)
Liberal: Robert Fleming
Conservative: Serge Dubord
NDP: Albert Batten
Green: Mario Guay
People's Party: Christian Montpetit
