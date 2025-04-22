SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election 2025: Regina-Qu’Appelle

April 22, 2025
Regina-Qu’Appelle is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer who first took office in 2004. Scheer collected 20,400 votes, winning 61.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Qu’Appelle in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Andrew Scheer (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rahima Mian

NDP: Chris Simmie

People's Party: Dionne Fehler

