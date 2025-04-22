Canada election 2025: Sudbury

See more sharing options

Sudbury is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Viviane Lapointe who first took office in 2021. Lapointe collected 15,871 votes, winning 34.52 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sudbury in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Viviane Lapointe (Incumbent) Conservative: Ian Symington NDP: Nadia Verrelli People's Party: Nicholas Bonderoff