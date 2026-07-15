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1 comment

  1. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    July 15, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Yawn really? Tiff is back from his expensive vacay already? Our is this just a hot f*rt that has to come out from an irrelevant azzhole.

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Economy

Bank of Canada set to make interest rate announcement

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 8:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada adds 18,000 jobs in June'
Canada adds 18,000 jobs in June
Canada's unemployment rate dips slightly, as the nation's economy added 18,000 jobs in the month of June. With more on that we are joined by financial analyst, Rob Levy.
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The Bank of Canada is set to deliver its fifth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

Economists widely expect the central bank will remain on hold, keeping its policy rate at 2.25 per cent.

Inflation has jumped above three per cent in recent months as higher oil prices from the Iran war sent gasoline costs skyrocketing over the spring.

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Officials at the Bank of Canada have made clear they’re willing to look beyond the initial price shock from the war but are prepared to act if there are signs inflation is spreading beyond the gas pumps.

The bank will also publish new forecasts this morning showing how the Iran war and other forces shaping the economy are affecting its outlook for growth and inflation.

Recent data on growth and the labour market suggest the economy is rebounding modestly from a weak first quarter.

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