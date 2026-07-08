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4 comments

  1. Les
    July 8, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Oil markets for the eastern & western hemispheres should be separate. This is getting stupid.

  2. Dave
    July 8, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Should have wiped Iran off the planet when they had the opportunity

  3. Facts
    July 8, 2026 at 11:42 am

    No, they are set to rise because Liberals blocked our resource development and refuse to give up reliance on the US refining our oil.

  4. Anonymous
    July 8, 2026 at 11:41 am

    But MAGA traitors here will blame Carney not their cult leader.

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Gas prices in Canada set to rise as Trump says peace with Iran is ‘over’

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 11:33 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S.-Iran war: Eerie calm broke by new attacks from Iran on vessels in Strait of Hormuz'
U.S.-Iran war: Eerie calm broke by new attacks from Iran on vessels in Strait of Hormuz
The calm in recent weeks was eerie at best as energy tankers resumed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. That was until Tuesday morning, when a Saudi-flagged vessel was struck near Oman, while the Qatari government says one of its tankers was also hit, demanding Iran cease all practices that undermine regional security. 'We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job,' Trump said Monday. Global’s Reggie Cecchini has more.
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Gas prices are likely going to tick up once again in Canada, according to an analyst, as a signed peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran appears to be unravelling.

Oil prices were spiking nearly five per cent Wednesday morning from a day earlier, with the price for West Texas Intermediate hovering around US$73.60 per barrel as of publication. At the same time, Brent crude oil in Europe was US$73 per barrel, up more than three per cent from Tuesday.

Higher oil prices typically result in more expensive fuel, including for consumers filling up at gas pumps in Canada.

The national average for regular gas in Canada, as of publication, sits at an average of close to $1.64 per litre, according to CAA. That’s up nearly four cents from Tuesday.

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Click to play video: 'Iran, U.S. give conflicting messages on peace talks'
Iran, U.S. give conflicting messages on peace talks
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“Based on where we are now, [gas prices will rise] a few cents/litre, but this is obviously a constantly evolving situation, and I’m sure uncertainty will continue over what direction we head,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement sent to Global News on Wednesday.

Global crude oil prices are largely determined by expectations of supply and demand. With the Middle East being one of the main sources of the world’s oil supply, any escalation in conflict risks jeopardizing that supply.

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to attack Iran again after saying an initial ceasefire deal with the Islamic Republic was “over,” though he has not made clear whether Washington would be returning to full-scale war with Iran.

This comes after the U.S. on Tuesday revoked Iran’s licence to sell oil following reports that three tankers were attacked in the narrow Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump slammed Iranian officials for what he described as not sticking to the deals they negotiated and warned that the United States will likely engage in additional strikes on Wednesday night after U.S. forces carried out attacks the previous day.

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“I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey.

— with a file from Reuters

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