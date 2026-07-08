Trump declares end to Iran ceasefire, threatens to cut off trade with Spain

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4 comments

  1. Try This
    July 8, 2026 at 8:49 am

    The effect of this nut on the stock market is utterly predictable. The actions of this nut are totally not predictable.
    Time for Rutte to do his job as leader of NATO to stand with NATO and not Trump. Imagine supporting and praising his bullying. – Congress and the courts have taken away his toys. The next meeting of NATO should have Trump barred for his statements and actions.

  2. TAKE TRUMP OUT!!
    July 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Is there no way this pos can be removed, any way at all? There is simply nothing anyone will do to be rid of this frigging war mongering, g*nocidal, p*dophilic, c*rrupt, dangerously insane, demented felon?
    The USA is simply going to let this b*stard continue to threaten everyone, to cause death, to escape prosecution for crimes including war crimes and deaths of 100s if not 1000s of children? Media will continue to support and enable him even though the globe is calling for his demise.
    This is far beyond absurd. It is far beyond anything I have ever seen in my 60 plus years on this planet.
    Every US senator should be charged with aiding and abetting a war criminal. The senate should then be abolished!!
    His whole regime should be in jail for treason! Trump should face a hang man’s noose or firing squad for the crimes he has committed.
    This has absolutely become one of the biggest farces and criminal run of any president ever in the USA.

  3. Ben
    July 8, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Greenland is soverign state. If we let the US take over Greenland, we are inviting them to do the same thing to others. I was born Canadian and will stay that way. We rank higher on world democracy and freedom indices for example. There is no better country than Canada!

  4. Ron Johnson
    July 8, 2026 at 8:26 am

    For the proper defense of North America the USA needs to control Greenland and Canada. It may be unpopular but a Chinese occupation of those countries would be a disaster

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Trump declares end to Iran ceasefire, threatens to cut off trade with Spain

By Lili Bayer, Andrew Gray and Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Posted July 8, 2026 8:11 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark'
Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark
WATCH ABOVE: Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark
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U.S. President Donald Trump threw a summit of NATO leaders into disarray on Wednesday as he demanded the United States cut trade ties with Spain and made renewed claims on Greenland, irking another NATO ally Denmark.

Speaking in the Turkish capital Ankara, Trump called Madrid a “terrible partner” in NATO as he railed against allies for not supporting the war on Iran and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain.

Trump’s remarks, also declaring the fragile ceasefire with Iran to be over,, overshadowed a summit that European leaders had hoped would project unity and support for Ukraine and cap a series of rows that have threatened to tear the military alliance apart.

Trump spoke alongside NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, who has assiduously tried to assuage his concerns over defense spending, Iran and Greenland, while lavishing praise on the president for bringing such issues to the fore.

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They also undercut the carefully crafted pre-summit messaging that European NATO countries had stepped up to the plate on military spending, which saw at least US$50 billion in defence  initiatives unveiled on Tuesday.

Washington and Madrid have been at loggerheads, with Spain explicitly rejecting Trump’s demands for European countries to sharply increase military spending and pay for their own defense. Madrid’s Socialist leadership has also refused to let the U.S. use its airspace or bases on its territory for the Iran war.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore,” Trump said. “By the way, I’d like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”

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In response, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was treating Trump’s statements as business as usual, adding that bilateral relations benefited both countries.

Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia was more blunt.

“We are a sovereign, democratic country that defends multilateralism and peace,” she said on X. “What’s terrible is confusing diplomacy with bullying.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, a NATO diplomat said: “The answer to every question POTUS raises is clear: build a more European NATO. That’s what we’re doing in Ankara.”

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U.S. launches fresh strikes

The U.S. has unleashed new military strikes on Iran and revoked a license allowing Iran to sell oil in response to attacks on three tankers. It was the latest blow to a fragile ceasefire agreement in a war that is deeply unpopular in Europe.

“It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them,” Trump said when asked whether the interim accord with Iran that envisaged hammering out a long-term peace deal by mid-August was over. “They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” he said.

Rutte defended the new U.S. strikes and played down Trump’s disappointment with allies over the Iran war as “isolated cases.”

“I think what you did last night was absolutely necessary. It was a very strong response,” Rutte told Trump. “When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react.”

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He also praised Trump for making European countries raise their game on defense spending.

“It’s really important when it comes to NATO, what you have achieved, and this is a huge win,” he said.

Trump has accused European nations of failing to let U.S. forces use their airspace and bases on their territories during the war.

European officials have said they largely honored their commitments to U.S. forces, despite not having been consulted about a conflict that roiled their economies.

Trump also demanded that his country control Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, reviving an issue that has put severe strain on the alliance that has underpinned Western security since the start of the Cold War.

“Greenland is very important for the United States, but it’s not important for Denmark,” he said. “In fact, when Denmark was overrun by the Nazis in less than one day – Hitler beat them out in one day, took over – they asked us to take care of Greenland. In fact, we took Greenland, and then stupidly we gave it back.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland was not up for grabs.

“We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory,” she said.

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