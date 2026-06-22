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Economy

Statistics Canada to release May consumer price index Monday morning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How expensive gas is affecting Canadians’ summer travel plans'
How expensive gas is affecting Canadians’ summer travel plans
Rising oil prices are affecting people around the world, including Canadians planning summer roadtrips. Heather Yourex-West looks at how the high cost of gas in Canada is driving people to redraw their vacation plans, and how businesses which rely on tourism are bracing for impact – May 11, 2026
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Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for May inflation today.

High oil and gasoline prices are expected to push inflation higher for the month.

The consensus among economists is that the annual inflation rate rose to three per cent in May, from 2.8 per cent in April.

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T-D Bank senior economist Andrew Hencic says gasoline prices rose in May, so that will push inflation higher for the month, but oil prices have since come off their highs.

So, he says, he will be looking to see what prices are doing beyond gasoline in the report.

The Bank of Canada, which has a two per cent target for inflation, has said there has been limited evidence of a broad-based pass-through of higher energy prices to the cost of other things so far.

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