Canada election 2025: Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore

Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk who first took office in 2019. Kusmierczyk collected 18,134 votes, winning 31.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (Incumbent)
Conservative: Kathy Borrelli
NDP: Alex Ilijoski
Green: Roxanne Tellier
People's Party: Nick Babic
Centrist Party: Helmi Charif
CHP Canada: Beth St Denis
