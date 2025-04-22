SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk who first took office in 2019. Kusmierczyk collected 18,134 votes, winning 31.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kathy Borrelli

NDP: Alex Ilijoski

Green: Roxanne Tellier

People's Party: Nick Babic

Centrist Party: Helmi Charif

CHP Canada: Beth St Denis

