Canada election 2025: Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk who first took office in 2019. Kusmierczyk collected 18,134 votes, winning 31.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (Incumbent) Conservative: Kathy Borrelli NDP: Alex Ilijoski Green: Roxanne Tellier People's Party: Nick Babic Centrist Party: Helmi Charif CHP Canada: Beth St Denis