Canada election 2025: Kings—Hants

Kings—Hants is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kody Blois who first took office in 2019. Blois collected 20,192 votes, winning 44.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kings—Hants in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Kody Blois (Incumbent) Conservative: Joel Hirtle NDP: Paul Doerr Green: Karen Beazley People's Party: Alexander Cargill