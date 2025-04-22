Canada election 2025: Ottawa West-Nepean

See more sharing options

Ottawa West-Nepean is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld who first took office in 2015. Vandenbeld collected 25,889 votes, winning 45.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa West-Nepean in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Anita Vandenbeld (Incumbent) Conservative: Ryan Telford NDP: Josh Bizjak Green: Prashanta Dhakal People's Party: Glen Armstrong CHP Canada: Sean Mulligan