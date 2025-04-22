SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Carleton

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Pierre Poilievre
    Pierre Poilievre
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Bruce Fanjoy
    Bruce Fanjoy
    Liberal
  • Beth Prokaska
    Beth Prokaska
    NDP
  • Mark Watson
    Mark Watson
    Green
  • Sana Ahmad
    Sana Ahmad
    Independent
  • Mélodie Anderson
    Mélodie Anderson
    Independent
  • Marthalee Aykroyd
    Marthalee Aykroyd
    Independent
  • Alex Banks
    Alex Banks
    Independent
  • Tetia Bayoro
    Tetia Bayoro
    Independent
  • Sophie Bearden
    Sophie Bearden
    Independent
  • Michael Bednarski
    Michael Bednarski
    Independent
  • Jeani Boudreault
    Jeani Boudreault
    No Affiliation
  • Karen Bourdeau
    Karen Bourdeau
    United Party
  • Alain Bourgault
    Alain Bourgault
    Independent
  • John Boylan
    John Boylan
    Independent
  • Sarah Burke
    Sarah Burke
    Independent
  • Line Bélanger
    Line Bélanger
    Independent
  • Dante Camarena Jimenez
    Dante Camarena Jimenez
    Independent
  • Jenny Cartwright
    Jenny Cartwright
    Independent
  • Jaël Champagne Gareau
    Jaël Champagne Gareau
    Independent
  • David Cherniak
    David Cherniak
    Independent
  • Sébastien CoRhino
    Sébastien CoRhino
    Rhinoceros
  • Charlie Currie
    Charlie Currie
    Independent
  • John Dale
    John Dale
    Independent
  • Manon Marie Lili Desbiens
    Manon Marie Lili Desbiens
    No Affiliation
  • Gerrit Dogger
    Gerrit Dogger
    Independent
  • Ysack Dupont
    Ysack Dupont
    No Affiliation
  • Alexandra Engering
    Alexandra Engering
    Independent
  • Scott Falkingham
    Scott Falkingham
    Independent
  • Euan Fraser Tait
    Euan Fraser Tait
    Independent
  • Maria Gabriel
    Maria Gabriel
    Independent
  • Daniel Gagnon
    Daniel Gagnon
    Independent
  • Pierre Gauthier
    Pierre Gauthier
    Independent
  • Gregory Gillis
    Gregory Gillis
    Independent
  • Jeffrey Goodman
    Jeffrey Goodman
    Independent
  • Peter Gorman
    Peter Gorman
    Independent
  • Daniel Graham
    Daniel Graham
    Independent
  • Artem Gudkov
    Artem Gudkov
    Independent
  • Zornitsa Halacheva
    Zornitsa Halacheva
    Independent
  • Anthony Hamel
    Anthony Hamel
    Independent
  • Blake Hamilton
    Blake Hamilton
    Independent
  • Robert Harris
    Robert Harris
    Independent
  • Loren Hicks
    Loren Hicks
    Independent
  • Kerri Hildebrandt
    Kerri Hildebrandt
    No Affiliation
  • Andrea Hollinger
    Andrea Hollinger
    Independent
  • Trevor Holsworth
    Trevor Holsworth
    Independent
  • Seyed Hosseini Lavasani
    Seyed Hosseini Lavasani
    Independent
  • Ryan Huard
    Ryan Huard
    Independent
  • Demetrios Karavas
    Demetrios Karavas
    Independent
  • Laina Kohler
    Laina Kohler
    No Affiliation
  • Kevin Krisa
    Kevin Krisa
    Independent
  • Krzysztof Krzywinski
    Krzysztof Krzywinski
    No Affiliation
  • Dan Kyung
    Dan Kyung
    Independent
  • Samuel Lafontaine
    Samuel Lafontaine
    Independent
  • Alain Lamontagne
    Alain Lamontagne
    Independent
  • Alexander Lein
    Alexander Lein
    No Affiliation
  • Charles Lemieux
    Charles Lemieux
    Independent
  • Connie Lukawski
    Connie Lukawski
    Independent
  • Danny Légaré
    Danny Légaré
    Marijuana
  • Shawn MacEachern
    Shawn MacEachern
    Canadian Future Party
  • Agnieszka Marszalek
    Agnieszka Marszalek
    Independent
  • Joseph Maw
    Joseph Maw
    Independent
  • Donald McKay
    Donald McKay
    Independent
  • Mark Moutter
    Mark Moutter
    Independent
  • Christopher Navarro-Canseco
    Christopher Navarro-Canseco
    No Affiliation
  • Winston Neutel
    Winston Neutel
    Independent
  • David Nguyen
    David Nguyen
    Independent
  • John Francis O'Flynn
    John Francis O'Flynn
    Independent
  • Sheri Oberman
    Sheri Oberman
    Independent
  • Lény Painchaud
    Lény Painchaud
    Independent
  • Lanna Palsson
    Lanna Palsson
    Independent
  • Guillaume Paradis
    Guillaume Paradis
    Independent
  • Lorant Polya
    Lorant Polya
    Independent
  • Lajos Polya
    Lajos Polya
    Independent
  • Spencer Rocchi
    Spencer Rocchi
    Independent
  • Wallace Richard Rowat
    Wallace Richard Rowat
    Independent
  • Julian Selody
    Julian Selody
    Independent
  • Hakim Sheriff
    Hakim Sheriff
    Independent
  • Roger Sherwood
    Roger Sherwood
    Independent
  • Yogo Shimada
    Yogo Shimada
    Independent
  • Michael Skirzynski
    Michael Skirzynski
    Independent
  • Pascal St-Amand
    Pascal St-Amand
    Independent
  • Julie St-Amand
    Julie St-Amand
    Independent
  • Patrick Strzalkowski
    Patrick Strzalkowski
    Independent
  • Daniel Stuckless
    Daniel Stuckless
    Independent
  • Benjamin Teichman
    Benjamin Teichman
    Independent
  • Sarah Thompson
    Sarah Thompson
    Independent
  • Darcy Vanderwater
    Darcy Vanderwater
    No Affiliation
  • Elliot Wand
    Elliot Wand
    Independent
  • Michal Wieczorek
    Michal Wieczorek
    Independent
  • David Zhu
    David Zhu
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Carleton is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre who first took office in 2004. Poilievre collected 35,356 votes, winning 49.89 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Pierre Poilievre (Incumbent)

Liberal: Bruce Fanjoy

NDP: Beth Prokaska

Green: Mark Watson

Independent: Sana Ahmad

Independent: Mélodie Anderson

Independent: Marthalee Aykroyd

Independent: Alex Banks

Independent: Tetia Bayoro

Independent: Sophie Bearden

Independent: Michael Bednarski

No Affiliation: Jeani Boudreault

United Party: Karen Bourdeau

Independent: Alain Bourgault

Independent: John Boylan

Independent: Sarah Burke

Independent: Line Bélanger

Independent: Dante Camarena Jimenez

Independent: Jenny Cartwright

Independent: Jaël Champagne Gareau

Independent: David Cherniak

Rhinoceros: Sébastien CoRhino

Independent: Charlie Currie

Independent: John Dale

No Affiliation: Manon Marie Lili Desbiens

Independent: Gerrit Dogger

No Affiliation: Ysack Dupont

Independent: Alexandra Engering

Independent: Scott Falkingham

Independent: Euan Fraser Tait

Independent: Maria Gabriel

Independent: Daniel Gagnon

Independent: Pierre Gauthier

Independent: Gregory Gillis

Independent: Jeffrey Goodman

Independent: Peter Gorman

Independent: Daniel Graham

Independent: Artem Gudkov

Independent: Zornitsa Halacheva

Independent: Anthony Hamel

Independent: Blake Hamilton

Independent: Robert Harris

Independent: Loren Hicks

No Affiliation: Kerri Hildebrandt

Independent: Andrea Hollinger

Independent: Trevor Holsworth

Independent: Seyed Hosseini Lavasani

Independent: Ryan Huard

Independent: Demetrios Karavas

No Affiliation: Laina Kohler

Independent: Kevin Krisa

No Affiliation: Krzysztof Krzywinski

Independent: Dan Kyung

Independent: Samuel Lafontaine

Independent: Alain Lamontagne

No Affiliation: Alexander Lein

Independent: Charles Lemieux

Independent: Connie Lukawski

Marijuana: Danny Légaré

Canadian Future Party: Shawn MacEachern

Independent: Agnieszka Marszalek

Independent: Joseph Maw

Independent: Donald McKay

Independent: Mark Moutter

No Affiliation: Christopher Navarro-Canseco

Independent: Winston Neutel

Independent: David Nguyen

Independent: John Francis O'Flynn

Independent: Sheri Oberman

Independent: Lény Painchaud

Independent: Lanna Palsson

Independent: Guillaume Paradis

Independent: Lorant Polya

Independent: Lajos Polya

Independent: Spencer Rocchi

Independent: Wallace Richard Rowat

Independent: Julian Selody

Independent: Hakim Sheriff

Independent: Roger Sherwood

Independent: Yogo Shimada

Independent: Michael Skirzynski

Independent: Pascal St-Amand

Independent: Julie St-Amand

Independent: Patrick Strzalkowski

Independent: Daniel Stuckless

Independent: Benjamin Teichman

Independent: Sarah Thompson

No Affiliation: Darcy Vanderwater

Independent: Elliot Wand

Independent: Michal Wieczorek

Independent: David Zhu

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices