Canada election 2025: Carleton

Carleton is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre who first took office in 2004. Poilievre collected 35,356 votes, winning 49.89 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Pierre Poilievre (Incumbent) Liberal: Bruce Fanjoy NDP: Beth Prokaska Green: Mark Watson Independent: Sana Ahmad Independent: Mélodie Anderson Independent: Marthalee Aykroyd Independent: Alex Banks Independent: Tetia Bayoro Independent: Sophie Bearden Independent: Michael Bednarski No Affiliation: Jeani Boudreault United Party: Karen Bourdeau Independent: Alain Bourgault Independent: John Boylan Independent: Sarah Burke Independent: Line Bélanger Independent: Dante Camarena Jimenez Independent: Jenny Cartwright Independent: Jaël Champagne Gareau Independent: David Cherniak Rhinoceros: Sébastien CoRhino Independent: Charlie Currie Independent: John Dale No Affiliation: Manon Marie Lili Desbiens Independent: Gerrit Dogger No Affiliation: Ysack Dupont Independent: Alexandra Engering Independent: Scott Falkingham Independent: Euan Fraser Tait Independent: Maria Gabriel Independent: Daniel Gagnon Independent: Pierre Gauthier Independent: Gregory Gillis Independent: Jeffrey Goodman Independent: Peter Gorman Independent: Daniel Graham Independent: Artem Gudkov Independent: Zornitsa Halacheva Independent: Anthony Hamel Independent: Blake Hamilton Independent: Robert Harris Independent: Loren Hicks No Affiliation: Kerri Hildebrandt Independent: Andrea Hollinger Independent: Trevor Holsworth Independent: Seyed Hosseini Lavasani Independent: Ryan Huard Independent: Demetrios Karavas No Affiliation: Laina Kohler Independent: Kevin Krisa No Affiliation: Krzysztof Krzywinski Independent: Dan Kyung Independent: Samuel Lafontaine Independent: Alain Lamontagne No Affiliation: Alexander Lein Independent: Charles Lemieux Independent: Connie Lukawski Marijuana: Danny Légaré Canadian Future Party: Shawn MacEachern Independent: Agnieszka Marszalek Independent: Joseph Maw Independent: Donald McKay Independent: Mark Moutter No Affiliation: Christopher Navarro-Canseco Independent: Winston Neutel Independent: David Nguyen Independent: John Francis O'Flynn Independent: Sheri Oberman Independent: Lény Painchaud Independent: Lanna Palsson Independent: Guillaume Paradis Independent: Lorant Polya Independent: Lajos Polya Independent: Spencer Rocchi Independent: Wallace Richard Rowat Independent: Julian Selody Independent: Hakim Sheriff Independent: Roger Sherwood Independent: Yogo Shimada Independent: Michael Skirzynski Independent: Pascal St-Amand Independent: Julie St-Amand Independent: Patrick Strzalkowski Independent: Daniel Stuckless Independent: Benjamin Teichman Independent: Sarah Thompson No Affiliation: Darcy Vanderwater Independent: Elliot Wand Independent: Michal Wieczorek Independent: David Zhu