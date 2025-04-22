Canada election 2025: Carleton

Carleton is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre who first took office in 2004. Poilievre collected 35,356 votes, winning 49.89 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Pierre Poilievre (Incumbent)
Liberal: Bruce Fanjoy
NDP: Beth Prokaska
Green: Mark Watson
Independent: Sana Ahmad
Independent: Mélodie Anderson
Independent: Marthalee Aykroyd
Independent: Alex Banks
Independent: Tetia Bayoro
Independent: Sophie Bearden
Independent: Michael Bednarski
No Affiliation: Jeani Boudreault
United Party: Karen Bourdeau
Independent: Alain Bourgault
Independent: John Boylan
Independent: Sarah Burke
Independent: Line Bélanger
Independent: Dante Camarena Jimenez
Independent: Jenny Cartwright
Independent: Jaël Champagne Gareau
Independent: David Cherniak
Rhinoceros: Sébastien CoRhino
Independent: Charlie Currie
Independent: John Dale
No Affiliation: Manon Marie Lili Desbiens
Independent: Gerrit Dogger
No Affiliation: Ysack Dupont
Independent: Alexandra Engering
Independent: Scott Falkingham
Independent: Euan Fraser Tait
Independent: Maria Gabriel
Independent: Daniel Gagnon
Independent: Pierre Gauthier
Independent: Gregory Gillis
Independent: Jeffrey Goodman
Independent: Peter Gorman
Independent: Daniel Graham
Independent: Artem Gudkov
Independent: Zornitsa Halacheva
Independent: Anthony Hamel
Independent: Blake Hamilton
Independent: Robert Harris
Independent: Loren Hicks
No Affiliation: Kerri Hildebrandt
Independent: Andrea Hollinger
Independent: Trevor Holsworth
Independent: Seyed Hosseini Lavasani
Independent: Ryan Huard
Independent: Demetrios Karavas
No Affiliation: Laina Kohler
Independent: Kevin Krisa
No Affiliation: Krzysztof Krzywinski
Independent: Dan Kyung
Independent: Samuel Lafontaine
Independent: Alain Lamontagne
No Affiliation: Alexander Lein
Independent: Charles Lemieux
Independent: Connie Lukawski
Marijuana: Danny Légaré
Canadian Future Party: Shawn MacEachern
Independent: Agnieszka Marszalek
Independent: Joseph Maw
Independent: Donald McKay
Independent: Mark Moutter
No Affiliation: Christopher Navarro-Canseco
Independent: Winston Neutel
Independent: David Nguyen
Independent: John Francis O'Flynn
Independent: Sheri Oberman
Independent: Lény Painchaud
Independent: Lanna Palsson
Independent: Guillaume Paradis
Independent: Lorant Polya
Independent: Lajos Polya
Independent: Spencer Rocchi
Independent: Wallace Richard Rowat
Independent: Julian Selody
Independent: Hakim Sheriff
Independent: Roger Sherwood
Independent: Yogo Shimada
Independent: Michael Skirzynski
Independent: Pascal St-Amand
Independent: Julie St-Amand
Independent: Patrick Strzalkowski
Independent: Daniel Stuckless
Independent: Benjamin Teichman
Independent: Sarah Thompson
No Affiliation: Darcy Vanderwater
Independent: Elliot Wand
Independent: Michal Wieczorek
Independent: David Zhu
