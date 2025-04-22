Canada election 2025: Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles

Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus who first took office in 2015. Paul-Hus collected 25,623 votes, winning 44.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Pierre Paul-Hus (Incumbent)
Liberal: Louis Bellemare
NDP: Dominique Harrisson
Bloc Québécois: Bladimir Laborit Infante
Independent: Danick Bisson
People's Party: Paul Cyr
