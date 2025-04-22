SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Pierre Paul-Hus
    Pierre Paul-Hus
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Louis Bellemare
    Louis Bellemare
    Liberal
  • Dominique Harrisson
    Dominique Harrisson
    NDP
  • Bladimir Laborit Infante
    Bladimir Laborit Infante
    Bloc Québécois
  • Danick Bisson
    Danick Bisson
    Independent
  • Paul Cyr
    Paul Cyr
    People's Party
Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus who first took office in 2015. Paul-Hus collected 25,623 votes, winning 44.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Pierre Paul-Hus (Incumbent)

Liberal: Louis Bellemare

NDP: Dominique Harrisson

Bloc Québécois: Bladimir Laborit Infante

Independent: Danick Bisson

People's Party: Paul Cyr

