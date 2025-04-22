SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Erin Mills

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Iqra Khalid
    Iqra Khalid
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Milad Mikael
    Milad Mikael
    Conservative
  • Ehab Mustapha
    Ehab Mustapha
    NDP
  • Sulaiman Khan
    Sulaiman Khan
    Green
  • Michael Bayer
    Michael Bayer
    People's Party
  • Michael Matulewicz
    Michael Matulewicz
    Independent
Mississauga-Erin Mills is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid who first took office in 2015. Khalid collected 25,866 votes, winning 51.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Erin Mills in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Iqra Khalid (Incumbent)

Conservative: Milad Mikael

NDP: Ehab Mustapha

Green: Sulaiman Khan

People's Party: Michael Bayer

Independent: Michael Matulewicz

