Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Erin Mills

Mississauga-Erin Mills is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid who first took office in 2015. Khalid collected 25,866 votes, winning 51.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Erin Mills in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Iqra Khalid (Incumbent) Conservative: Milad Mikael NDP: Ehab Mustapha Green: Sulaiman Khan People's Party: Michael Bayer Independent: Michael Matulewicz