Canada Election 2025: Oakville West

Oakville West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding contains parts of the ridings previously known as Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Sima Acan Conservative: Tim Crowder NDP: Diane Downey Green: Chris Kowalchuk Independent: Martin Gegus People's Party: JD Meaney