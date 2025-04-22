SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Oakville West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Oakville West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding contains parts of the ridings previously known as Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sima Acan

Conservative: Tim Crowder

NDP: Diane Downey

Green: Chris Kowalchuk

Independent: Martin Gegus

People's Party: JD Meaney

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

