Canada Election 2025: Oakville West

Oakville West is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding contains parts of the ridings previously known as Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.
Voters will decide who will represent Oakville West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Sima Acan
Conservative: Tim Crowder
NDP: Diane Downey
Green: Chris Kowalchuk
Independent: Martin Gegus
People's Party: JD Meaney
