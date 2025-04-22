Canada election 2025: Middlesex—London

See more sharing options

Middlesex—London is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new federal riding, replacing parts of the riding previously known as Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Voters will decide who will represent Middlesex—London in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Lianne Rood (Incumbent) Liberal: Kent Keenan NDP: Taylor McIntosh Green: Jim Johnston United Party: Shawn Cartlidge People's Party: Cynthia Workman