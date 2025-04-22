SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Middlesex—London

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lianne Rood
    Lianne Rood
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Kent Keenan
    Kent Keenan
    Liberal
  • Taylor McIntosh
    Taylor McIntosh
    NDP
  • Jim Johnston
    Jim Johnston
    Green
  • Shawn Cartlidge
    Shawn Cartlidge
    United Party
  • Cynthia Workman
    Cynthia Workman
    People's Party
Middlesex—London is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new federal riding, replacing parts of the riding previously known as Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Voters will decide who will represent Middlesex—London in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Lianne Rood (Incumbent)

Liberal: Kent Keenan

NDP: Taylor McIntosh

Green: Jim Johnston

United Party: Shawn Cartlidge

People's Party: Cynthia Workman

