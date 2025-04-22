SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Elmwood-Transcona

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
Registered candidates
  • Leila Dance
    Leila Dance
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Ian MacIntyre
    Ian MacIntyre
    Liberal
  • Colin Reynolds
    Colin Reynolds
    Conservative
  • Nicolas Geddert
    Nicolas Geddert
    Green
  • Collin Watson
    Collin Watson
    People's Party
Elmwood-Transcona is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Leila Dance who first took office in 2024. Dance collected 13,597 votes, winning 48.2 per cent of the vote in a 2024 by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Elmwood-Transcona in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Leila Dance (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ian MacIntyre

Conservative: Colin Reynolds

Green: Nicolas Geddert

People's Party: Collin Watson

