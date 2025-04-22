Canada election 2025: Elmwood-Transcona

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Elmwood-Transcona is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Leila Dance who first took office in 2024. Dance collected 13,597 votes, winning 48.2 per cent of the vote in a 2024 by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Elmwood-Transcona in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Leila Dance (Incumbent) Liberal: Ian MacIntyre Conservative: Colin Reynolds Green: Nicolas Geddert People's Party: Collin Watson