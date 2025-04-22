Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Streetsville

Mississauga-Streetsville is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Rechie Valdez who first took office in 2021. Valdez collected 23,698 votes, winning 47.28 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Streetsville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Rechie Valdez (Incumbent)
Conservative: Sue McFadden
NDP: Bushra Asghar
Green: Chris Hill
People's Party: Logan Araujo
