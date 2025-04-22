SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Streetsville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rechie Valdez
    Rechie Valdez
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Sue McFadden
    Sue McFadden
    Conservative
  • Bushra Asghar
    Bushra Asghar
    NDP
  • Chris Hill
    Chris Hill
    Green
  • Logan Araujo
    Logan Araujo
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mississauga-Streetsville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Rechie Valdez who first took office in 2021. Valdez collected 23,698 votes, winning 47.28 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Streetsville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Rechie Valdez (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sue McFadden

NDP: Bushra Asghar

Green: Chris Hill

People's Party: Logan Araujo

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices