Canada election 2025: Thornhill

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Thornhill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman who first took office in 2021. Lantsman collected 25,687 votes, winning 51.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Melissa Lantsman (Incumbent) Liberal: Liane Kotler NDP: William McCarty Green: Dominic Piotrowski People's Party: Amir Hart