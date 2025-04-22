SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Thornhill

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Thornhill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman who first took office in 2021. Lantsman collected 25,687 votes, winning 51.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Melissa Lantsman (Incumbent)

Liberal: Liane Kotler

NDP: William McCarty

Green: Dominic Piotrowski

People's Party: Amir Hart

