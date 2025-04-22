Canada election 2025: Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies

See more sharing options

Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding comprises parts of the riding that was previously known as Kootenay-Columbia.

Voters will decide who will represent Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Rob Morrison (Incumbent) Liberal: Reggie Goldsbury NDP: Kallee Lins Green: Steven Maffioli People's Party: Laurie Baird Independent: James Wiedrick