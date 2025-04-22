SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding comprises parts of the riding that was previously known as Kootenay-Columbia.

Voters will decide who will represent Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Rob Morrison (Incumbent)

Liberal: Reggie Goldsbury

NDP: Kallee Lins

Green: Steven Maffioli

People's Party: Laurie Baird

Independent: James Wiedrick

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

