Canada election 2025: Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies

Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This new riding comprises parts of the riding that was previously known as Kootenay-Columbia.
Voters will decide who will represent Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Rob Morrison (Incumbent)
Liberal: Reggie Goldsbury
NDP: Kallee Lins
Green: Steven Maffioli
People's Party: Laurie Baird
Independent: James Wiedrick
