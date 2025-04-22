Canada election 2025: Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis

Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dominique Vien who first took office in 2021. Vien collected 32,238 votes, winning 51.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Dominique Vien (Incumbent)
Liberal: Glenn O'Farrell
NDP: Marie-Philippe Gagnon-Gauthier
Bloc Québécois: Gaby Breton
People's Party: Mario Fréchette
