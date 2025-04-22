SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dominique Vien who first took office in 2021. Vien collected 32,238 votes, winning 51.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dominique Vien (Incumbent)

Liberal: Glenn O'Farrell

NDP: Marie-Philippe Gagnon-Gauthier

Bloc Québécois: Gaby Breton

People's Party: Mario Fréchette

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

