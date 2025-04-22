Canada election 2025: Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis

See more sharing options

Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dominique Vien who first took office in 2021. Vien collected 32,238 votes, winning 51.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dominique Vien (Incumbent) Liberal: Glenn O'Farrell NDP: Marie-Philippe Gagnon-Gauthier Bloc Québécois: Gaby Breton People's Party: Mario Fréchette