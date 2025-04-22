SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Elgin—St. Thomas—London South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • David Goodwin
    David Goodwin
    Liberal
  • Andrew Lawton
    Andrew Lawton
    Conservative
  • Paul Pighin
    Paul Pighin
    NDP
  • Stephen Campbell
    Stephen Campbell
    People's Party
Elgin—St. Thomas—London South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Karen Vecchio who first took office in . Vecchio collected 31,472 votes, winning 49.91 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Elgin—St. Thomas—London South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: David Goodwin

Conservative: Andrew Lawton

NDP: Paul Pighin

People's Party: Stephen Campbell

