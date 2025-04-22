Canada election 2025: Elgin—St. Thomas—London South

See more sharing options

Elgin—St. Thomas—London South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Karen Vecchio who first took office in . Vecchio collected 31,472 votes, winning 49.91 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Elgin—St. Thomas—London South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: David Goodwin Conservative: Andrew Lawton NDP: Paul Pighin People's Party: Stephen Campbell