Calendar

Calendar

Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Skyview

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Hafeez Malik
    Hafeez Malik
    Liberal
  • Amanpreet Gill
    Amanpreet Gill
    Conservative
  • Rajesh Angral
    Rajesh Angral
    NDP
  • Jag Anand
    Jag Anand
    Independent
  • Scott Calverley
    Scott Calverley
    Independent
  • Minesh Patel
    Minesh Patel
    Independent
Calgary Skyview is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP George Chahal who first took office in 2021. Chahal collected 20,092 votes, winning 42.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Chahal is not running in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Skyview in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

