Canada election 2025: Calgary Skyview

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Skyview is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP George Chahal who first took office in 2021. Chahal collected 20,092 votes, winning 42.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Chahal is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Skyview in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Hafeez Malik Conservative: Amanpreet Gill NDP: Rajesh Angral Independent: Jag Anand Independent: Scott Calverley Independent: Minesh Patel