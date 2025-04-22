Canada election 2025: Calgary Skyview

Calgary Skyview is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP George Chahal who first took office in 2021. Chahal collected 20,092 votes, winning 42.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Chahal is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Skyview in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Hafeez Malik
Conservative: Amanpreet Gill
NDP: Rajesh Angral
Independent: Jag Anand
Independent: Scott Calverley
Independent: Minesh Patel
