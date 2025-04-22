Canada election 2025: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Alex Ruff who first took office in 2019. Ruff collected 28,727 votes, winning 49.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Alex Ruff (Incumbent)
Liberal: Anne Marie Watson
NDP: Christopher Neudorf
Green: Natasha Akiwenzie
United Party: Ann Gillies
People's Party: Pavel Smolko
Comments