Politics

Canada election 2025: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Alex Ruff
    Alex Ruff
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Anne Marie Watson
    Anne Marie Watson
    Liberal
  • Christopher Neudorf
    Christopher Neudorf
    NDP
  • Natasha Akiwenzie
    Natasha Akiwenzie
    Green
  • Ann Gillies
    Ann Gillies
    United Party
  • Pavel Smolko
    Pavel Smolko
    People's Party
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Alex Ruff who first took office in 2019. Ruff collected 28,727 votes, winning 49.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Alex Ruff (Incumbent)

Liberal: Anne Marie Watson

NDP: Christopher Neudorf

Green: Natasha Akiwenzie

United Party: Ann Gillies

People's Party: Pavel Smolko

