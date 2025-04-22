Canada election 2025: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Filomena Tassi who first took office in 2015. Tassi collected 27,845 votes, winning 44.32 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Tassi is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: John-Paul Danko Conservative: Erika Alexander NDP: Roberto Henriquez Green: Georgia Beauchemin CHP Canada: Jim Enos People's Party: Ava Sharavi