Politics

Canada election 2025: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Filomena Tassi who first took office in 2015. Tassi collected 27,845 votes, winning 44.32 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Tassi is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: John-Paul Danko

Conservative: Erika Alexander

NDP: Roberto Henriquez

Green: Georgia Beauchemin

CHP Canada: Jim Enos

People's Party: Ava Sharavi

