Canada election 2025: Kenora—Kiiwetinoong

Kenora—Kiiwetinoong is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Kenora—Kiiwetinoong in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Eric Melillo (Incumbent)
Liberal: Charles Fox
NDP: Tania Cameron
Green: Jon Hobbs
Independent: Kelvin Boucher-Chicago
People's Party: Bryce Desjarlais
