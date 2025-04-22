Canada election 2025: Kenora—Kiiwetinoong

See more sharing options

Kenora—Kiiwetinoong is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kenora—Kiiwetinoong in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Eric Melillo (Incumbent) Liberal: Charles Fox NDP: Tania Cameron Green: Jon Hobbs Independent: Kelvin Boucher-Chicago People's Party: Bryce Desjarlais