Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Kenora—Kiiwetinoong

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Eric Melillo
    Eric Melillo
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Charles Fox
    Charles Fox
    Liberal
  • Tania Cameron
    Tania Cameron
    NDP
  • Jon Hobbs
    Jon Hobbs
    Green
  • Kelvin Boucher-Chicago
    Kelvin Boucher-Chicago
    Independent
  • Bryce Desjarlais
    Bryce Desjarlais
    People's Party
Kenora—Kiiwetinoong is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Kenora—Kiiwetinoong in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Eric Melillo (Incumbent)

Liberal: Charles Fox

NDP: Tania Cameron

Green: Jon Hobbs

Independent: Kelvin Boucher-Chicago

People's Party: Bryce Desjarlais

