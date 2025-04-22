Canada Election 2025: Sackville—Bedford—Preston

Sackville—Bedford—Preston is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.
This new riding replaces the riding formerly known as Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook and includes expanded territory.
Voters will decide who will represent Sackville—Bedford—Preston in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Braedon Clark
Conservative: Dave Carroll
NDP: Isaac Wilson
Green: Andre Anderson
People's Party: Ryan Slaney
