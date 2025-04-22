SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Sackville—Bedford—Preston

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Braedon Clark
    Braedon Clark
    Liberal
  • Dave Carroll
    Dave Carroll
    Conservative
  • Isaac Wilson
    Isaac Wilson
    NDP
  • Andre Anderson
    Andre Anderson
    Green
  • Ryan Slaney
    Ryan Slaney
    People's Party
Sackville—Bedford—Preston is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This new riding replaces the riding formerly known as Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook and includes expanded territory.

Voters will decide who will represent Sackville—Bedford—Preston in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Braedon Clark

Conservative: Dave Carroll

NDP: Isaac Wilson

Green: Andre Anderson

People's Party: Ryan Slaney

