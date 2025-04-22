Canada Election 2025: Sackville—Bedford—Preston

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sackville—Bedford—Preston is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This new riding replaces the riding formerly known as Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook and includes expanded territory.

Voters will decide who will represent Sackville—Bedford—Preston in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Braedon Clark Conservative: Dave Carroll NDP: Isaac Wilson Green: Andre Anderson People's Party: Ryan Slaney