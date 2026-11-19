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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would rather work collaboratively with the province’s municipalities on future AI data centres rather than “ramming something down their throat,” potentially giving some cities license to double down on their moratoriums.

The premier’s position comes as the city of Mississauga gears up to defend its one-year ban on data centre construction at the Ontario Land Tribunal after two developers launched challenges arguing the moratorium is unfair and politically motivated.

In separate submissions to the tribunal, Prologis and Montcrest Asset Management said the city’s interim control by law on data centres which draw more than 10 megawatts of power from the electricity grid lacks proper planning rationale and falls out of the municipality’s scope.

Prologis, a San Francisco-based company that’s proposing to build a two-storey, 220,000 sq. ft. data centre on what used to be farmland in the Tenth Line and Argentia Road area, argued the city council approved the ban because “ratepayer pressure and political priorities.”

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Montcrest, which is proposing to build a data centre in the Eglinton Avenue East and Tahoe Boulevard area, argued that the by-law is being used to “freeze land” which the city investigates an issue that it “cannot regulate” at the end of the process.

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While at least one of the proponents has also applied to the province for permission to build a data centre, the Ford government has yet to announce the list of facilities set to get the green light.

On Wednesday, Ford said he plans to sit down with new Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo to discuss the proposed data centres in his city and indicated that he’s willing to respect the moratorium.

“If the municipality doesn’t want it, move it to another municipality that does,” the premier told reporters at Queen’s Park.

Mississauga is one of at least six municipalities that have enacted a one-year pause on building data centres citing concerns over impacts on water, energy, temperature and noise.

Ontario’s municipalities aren’t alone. During the recent U.S. mid-term elections the issue appeared on the ballot in 10 states and was defeated in 40 out of 41 local races.

Ford’s desires to avoid “ramming something down [municipalities] throat” might also embolden his opponents at Queen’s Park looking to expand ban.

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“What we need is a province-wide moratorium on data centres, because I don’t trust the Premier with this, one bit,” said NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said he’s heard echoes of the concerns that U.S. residents, who voted against the data centres, are expressing.

“I’m hearing it everywhere I go — in Mississauga, Oakville, the Sioux, Hamilton. I’m meeting with people all over Ontario who are saying we want to control the future of our communities,” Schreiner told Global News.

“I think the Ford government needs to wake up and listen to the people.”