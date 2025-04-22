Canada election 2025: Kingston and the Islands

See more sharing options

Kingston and the Islands is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen who first took office in 2015. Gerretsen collected 27,724 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Mark Gerretsen (Incumbent) Conservative: Bryan Paterson NDP: Daria Juüdi-Hope Green: Fintan Hartnett