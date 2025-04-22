SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Kingston and the Islands

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mark Gerretsen
    Mark Gerretsen
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Bryan Paterson
    Bryan Paterson
    Conservative
  • Daria Juüdi-Hope
    Daria Juüdi-Hope
    NDP
  • Fintan Hartnett
    Fintan Hartnett
    Green
Kingston and the Islands is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen who first took office in 2015. Gerretsen collected 27,724 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Mark Gerretsen (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bryan Paterson

NDP: Daria Juüdi-Hope

Green: Fintan Hartnett

