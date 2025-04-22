SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ottawa South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • David McGuinty
    David McGuinty
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Blair Turner
    Blair Turner
    Conservative
  • Hena Masjedee
    Hena Masjedee
    NDP
  • Nira Dookeran
    Nira Dookeran
    Green
  • William Cooper
    William Cooper
    Rhinoceros
  • Alex Perrier
    Alex Perrier
    CHP Canada
  • John Redins
    John Redins
    Canadian Future Party
Ottawa South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP David McGuinty who first took office in 2004. McGuinty collected 29,038 votes, winning 48.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: David McGuinty (Incumbent)

Conservative: Blair Turner

NDP: Hena Masjedee

Green: Nira Dookeran

Rhinoceros: William Cooper

CHP Canada: Alex Perrier

Canadian Future Party: John Redins

Advertisement
