Canada election 2025: Ottawa South

Ottawa South is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP David McGuinty who first took office in 2004. McGuinty collected 29,038 votes, winning 48.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: David McGuinty (Incumbent)
Conservative: Blair Turner
NDP: Hena Masjedee
Green: Nira Dookeran
Rhinoceros: William Cooper
CHP Canada: Alex Perrier
Canadian Future Party: John Redins
