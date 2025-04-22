Canada election 2025: Ottawa South

See more sharing options

Ottawa South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP David McGuinty who first took office in 2004. McGuinty collected 29,038 votes, winning 48.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: David McGuinty (Incumbent) Conservative: Blair Turner NDP: Hena Masjedee Green: Nira Dookeran Rhinoceros: William Cooper CHP Canada: Alex Perrier Canadian Future Party: John Redins