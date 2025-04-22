Canada Election 2025: Pickering—Brooklin

See more sharing options

Pickering—Brooklin is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Pickering-Uxbridge and Whitby.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering—Brooklin in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Juanita Nathan Conservative: Alicia Vianga NDP: Jamie Nye Green: Andrea Wood Centrist Party: Zainab Rana People's Party: Lisa Robinson