SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Pickering—Brooklin

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Juanita Nathan
    Juanita Nathan
    Liberal
  • Alicia Vianga
    Alicia Vianga
    Conservative
  • Jamie Nye
    Jamie Nye
    NDP
  • Andrea Wood
    Andrea Wood
    Green
  • Zainab Rana
    Zainab Rana
    Centrist Party
  • Lisa Robinson
    Lisa Robinson
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pickering—Brooklin is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Pickering-Uxbridge and Whitby.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering—Brooklin in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Juanita Nathan

Conservative: Alicia Vianga

NDP: Jamie Nye

Green: Andrea Wood

Centrist Party: Zainab Rana

People's Party: Lisa Robinson

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices