Canada Election 2025: Pickering—Brooklin

Pickering—Brooklin is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Pickering-Uxbridge and Whitby.
Voters will decide who will represent Pickering—Brooklin in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Juanita Nathan
Conservative: Alicia Vianga
NDP: Jamie Nye
Green: Andrea Wood
Centrist Party: Zainab Rana
People's Party: Lisa Robinson
