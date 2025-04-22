Canada election 2025: Regina-Wascana

Regina-Wascana is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michael Kram who first took office in 2019. Kram collected 19,261 votes, winning 49.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Wascana in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Michael Kram (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jeffrey Walters
NDP: Kaitlyn Stadnyk
Green: Kimberly Epp
People's Party: Peter Bruce
