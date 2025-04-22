SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Regina-Wascana

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michael Kram
    Michael Kram
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Jeffrey Walters
    Jeffrey Walters
    Liberal
  • Kaitlyn Stadnyk
    Kaitlyn Stadnyk
    NDP
  • Kimberly Epp
    Kimberly Epp
    Green
  • Peter Bruce
    Peter Bruce
    People's Party
Regina-Wascana is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michael Kram who first took office in 2019. Kram collected 19,261 votes, winning 49.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Wascana in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Michael Kram (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jeffrey Walters

NDP: Kaitlyn Stadnyk

Green: Kimberly Epp

People's Party: Peter Bruce

