SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: LaSalle-Émard-Verdun

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Louis-Philippe Sauvé
    Louis-Philippe Sauvé
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Claude Guay
    Claude Guay
    Liberal
  • Zsolt Fischer
    Zsolt Fischer
    Conservative
  • Craig Sauvé
    Craig Sauvé
    NDP
  • Bisma Ansari
    Bisma Ansari
    Green
  • Normand Chouinard
    Normand Chouinard
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Frédéric Dénommé
    Frédéric Dénommé
    Rhinoceros
  • Fang Hu
    Fang Hu
    Centrist Party
  • Manuel Johnson
    Manuel Johnson
    Communist
  • Gregory Yablunovsky
    Gregory Yablunovsky
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis-Philippe Sauvé who first took office in 2024. Sauvé collected 8,925 votes, winning 28.2 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louis-Philippe Sauvé (Incumbent)

Liberal: Claude Guay

Conservative: Zsolt Fischer

NDP: Craig Sauvé

Green: Bisma Ansari

Marxist-Leninist: Normand Chouinard

Rhinoceros: Frédéric Dénommé

Centrist Party: Fang Hu

Communist: Manuel Johnson

People's Party: Gregory Yablunovsky

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices