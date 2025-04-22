Canada election 2025: LaSalle-Émard-Verdun

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis-Philippe Sauvé who first took office in 2024. Sauvé collected 8,925 votes, winning 28.2 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Louis-Philippe Sauvé (Incumbent)
Liberal: Claude Guay
Conservative: Zsolt Fischer
NDP: Craig Sauvé
Green: Bisma Ansari
Marxist-Leninist: Normand Chouinard
Rhinoceros: Frédéric Dénommé
Centrist Party: Fang Hu
Communist: Manuel Johnson
People's Party: Gregory Yablunovsky
Comments