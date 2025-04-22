Canada election 2025: LaSalle-Émard-Verdun

See more sharing options

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis-Philippe Sauvé who first took office in 2024. Sauvé collected 8,925 votes, winning 28.2 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Louis-Philippe Sauvé (Incumbent) Liberal: Claude Guay Conservative: Zsolt Fischer NDP: Craig Sauvé Green: Bisma Ansari Marxist-Leninist: Normand Chouinard Rhinoceros: Frédéric Dénommé Centrist Party: Fang Hu Communist: Manuel Johnson People's Party: Gregory Yablunovsky