Canada election 2025: Montmorency—Charlevoix

Montmorency—Charlevoix is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously know as Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix.

Voters will decide who will represent Montmorency—Charlevoix in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Caroline Desbiens (Incumbent) Liberal: Alex Ouellet-Bélanger Conservative: Gabriel Hardy NDP: Gérard Briand Green: Élie Prud'Homme People's Party: Bart Cortenbach