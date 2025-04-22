SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Montmorency—Charlevoix

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Montmorency—Charlevoix is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously know as Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix.

Voters will decide who will represent Montmorency—Charlevoix in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Caroline Desbiens (Incumbent)

Liberal: Alex Ouellet-Bélanger

Conservative: Gabriel Hardy

NDP: Gérard Briand

Green: Élie Prud'Homme

People's Party: Bart Cortenbach

