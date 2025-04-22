Canada election 2025: Montmorency—Charlevoix

Montmorency—Charlevoix is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously know as Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix.
Voters will decide who will represent Montmorency—Charlevoix in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Caroline Desbiens (Incumbent)
Liberal: Alex Ouellet-Bélanger
Conservative: Gabriel Hardy
NDP: Gérard Briand
Green: Élie Prud'Homme
People's Party: Bart Cortenbach
