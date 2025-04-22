SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Heritage

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Shuv Majumdar
    Shuv Majumdar
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Scott Arnott
    Scott Arnott
    Liberal
  • Becki Zimmerman
    Becki Zimmerman
    NDP
  • Ravenmoon Crocker
    Ravenmoon Crocker
    Green
  • Chris Galas
    Chris Galas
    Independent
  • Larry Heather
    Larry Heather
    CHP Canada
Calgary Heritage is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar who first took office in 2023. Majumdar collected 15,853 votes, winning 65.6 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Heritage in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Shuv Majumdar (Incumbent)

Liberal: Scott Arnott

NDP: Becki Zimmerman

Green: Ravenmoon Crocker

Independent: Chris Galas

CHP Canada: Larry Heather

