Canada election 2025: Calgary Heritage

Calgary Heritage is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar who first took office in 2023. Majumdar collected 15,853 votes, winning 65.6 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Heritage in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Shuv Majumdar (Incumbent) Liberal: Scott Arnott NDP: Becki Zimmerman Green: Ravenmoon Crocker Independent: Chris Galas CHP Canada: Larry Heather