Canada election 2025: Scarborough—Woburn

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Scarborough—Woburn is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding made up of parts of the previous ridings of Scarborough Centre and Scarborough–Guildwood.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough—Woburn in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Michael Coteau (Incumbent) Conservative: Reddy Muttukuru NDP: George Wedge Green: Gianne Broughton Independent: Amina Bhaiyat Centrist Party: Ayub Sipra