SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Scarborough—Woburn

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michael Coteau
    Michael Coteau
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Reddy Muttukuru
    Reddy Muttukuru
    Conservative
  • George Wedge
    George Wedge
    NDP
  • Gianne Broughton
    Gianne Broughton
    Green
  • Amina Bhaiyat
    Amina Bhaiyat
    Independent
  • Ayub Sipra
    Ayub Sipra
    Centrist Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Scarborough—Woburn is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding made up of parts of the previous ridings of Scarborough Centre and Scarborough–Guildwood.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough—Woburn in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Michael Coteau (Incumbent)

Conservative: Reddy Muttukuru

NDP: George Wedge

Green: Gianne Broughton

Independent: Amina Bhaiyat

Centrist Party: Ayub Sipra

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices