Canada election 2025: Scarborough—Woburn

Scarborough—Woburn is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding made up of parts of the previous ridings of Scarborough Centre and Scarborough–Guildwood.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough—Woburn in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Michael Coteau (Incumbent)
Conservative: Reddy Muttukuru
NDP: George Wedge
Green: Gianne Broughton
Independent: Amina Bhaiyat
Centrist Party: Ayub Sipra
