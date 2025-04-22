Canada election 2025: Rivière-du-Nord

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rivière-du-Nord is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin who first took office in 2015. Fortin collected 29,943 votes, winning 52.23 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-du-Nord in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Rhéal Fortin (Incumbent) Liberal: Mary-Helen Walton Conservative: Patricia Morrissette NDP: Christel Marchand