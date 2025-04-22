SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Rivière-du-Nord

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rhéal Fortin
    Rhéal Fortin
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Mary-Helen Walton
    Mary-Helen Walton
    Liberal
  • Patricia Morrissette
    Patricia Morrissette
    Conservative
  • Christel Marchand
    Christel Marchand
    NDP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rivière-du-Nord is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin who first took office in 2015. Fortin collected 29,943 votes, winning 52.23 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-du-Nord in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Rhéal Fortin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mary-Helen Walton

Conservative: Patricia Morrissette

NDP: Christel Marchand

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices