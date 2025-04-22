SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Fort McMurray-Cold Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Laila Goodridge
    Laila Goodridge
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Kaitlyn Staines
    Kaitlyn Staines
    Liberal
  • You-Ju Choi
    You-Ju Choi
    NDP
  • Brian Deheer
    Brian Deheer
    Green
  • Kulbir Chawla
    Kulbir Chawla
    Independent
  • Alan Clarke
    Alan Clarke
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge who first took office in 2021. Goodridge collected 29,242 votes, winning 67.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Laila Goodridge (Incumbent)

Liberal: Kaitlyn Staines

NDP: You-Ju Choi

Green: Brian Deheer

Independent: Kulbir Chawla

People's Party: Alan Clarke

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices