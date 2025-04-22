Canada election 2025: Fort McMurray-Cold Lake

See more sharing options

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge who first took office in 2021. Goodridge collected 29,242 votes, winning 67.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Laila Goodridge (Incumbent) Liberal: Kaitlyn Staines NDP: You-Ju Choi Green: Brian Deheer Independent: Kulbir Chawla People's Party: Alan Clarke