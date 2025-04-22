Canada election 2025: Louis-Hébert

See more sharing options

Louis-Hébert is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joël Lightbound who first took office in 2015. Lightbound collected 22,933 votes, winning 38.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Louis-Hébert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Joël Lightbound (Incumbent) Conservative: Claude Dussault NDP: Jean-Paul Lussiaà-Berdou Bloc Québécois: Valérie Savard People's Party: Vatthana Maholy