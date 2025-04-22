Canada election 2025: Saskatoon West

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon West is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Brad Redekopp who first took office in 2019. Redekopp collected 15,379 votes, winning 45.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon West in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Brad Redekopp (Incumbent) Liberal: Chad Eggerman NDP: Rachel Loewen Walker Green: Naomi Hunter