Canada election 2025: Saskatoon West

Saskatoon West is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Brad Redekopp who first took office in 2019. Redekopp collected 15,379 votes, winning 45.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon West in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Brad Redekopp (Incumbent)
Liberal: Chad Eggerman
NDP: Rachel Loewen Walker
Green: Naomi Hunter
