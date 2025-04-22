Canada election 2025: Longueuil-Saint-Hubert

See more sharing options

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Denis Trudel who first took office in 2019. Trudel collected 23,579 votes, winning 41.2 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Longueuil-Saint-Hubert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Denis Trudel (Incumbent) Liberal: Natilien Joseph Conservative: Martine Boucher NDP: Nesrine Benhadj