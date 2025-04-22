SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Longueuil-Saint-Hubert

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Denis Trudel
    Denis Trudel
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Natilien Joseph
    Natilien Joseph
    Liberal
  • Martine Boucher
    Martine Boucher
    Conservative
  • Nesrine Benhadj
    Nesrine Benhadj
    NDP
Longueuil-Saint-Hubert is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Denis Trudel who first took office in 2019. Trudel collected 23,579 votes, winning 41.2 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Longueuil-Saint-Hubert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Denis Trudel (Incumbent)

Liberal: Natilien Joseph

Conservative: Martine Boucher

NDP: Nesrine Benhadj

