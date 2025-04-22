Canada election 2025: Saanich-Gulf Islands

Saanich-Gulf Islands is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Green MP Elizabeth May who first took office in 2011. May collected 24,648 votes, winning 37.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saanich-Gulf Islands in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Green: Elizabeth May (Incumbent)
Liberal: David Beckham
Conservative: Cathie Ounsted
NDP: Colin Plant
