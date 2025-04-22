Canada election 2025: Saanich-Gulf Islands

See more sharing options

Saanich-Gulf Islands is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Green MP Elizabeth May who first took office in 2011. May collected 24,648 votes, winning 37.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saanich-Gulf Islands in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Green: Elizabeth May (Incumbent) Liberal: David Beckham Conservative: Cathie Ounsted NDP: Colin Plant