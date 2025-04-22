SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Saanich-Gulf Islands

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Saanich-Gulf Islands is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Green MP Elizabeth May who first took office in 2011. May collected 24,648 votes, winning 37.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saanich-Gulf Islands in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Green: Elizabeth May (Incumbent)

Liberal: David Beckham

Conservative: Cathie Ounsted

NDP: Colin Plant

