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Politics

Defence minister delivers pro-Canada message in Alberta, highlights $8B in funding

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
Soldiers from CFB Edmonton preparing to board a military helicopter to get updates and to view the Jasper wildfire damage on July 30, 2024. View image in full screen
Soldiers from CFB Edmonton preparing to board a military helicopter to get updates and to view the Jasper wildfire damage on July 30, 2024. Credit: MCpl Cass Moon, Canadian Armed Forces
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Federal Defence Minister David McGuinty is reminding Albertans of billions of dollars in military spending and that a strong Canada includes a strong Alberta.

His comments come as Albertans prepare to vote on Confederation in the Oct. 19 referendum.

McGuinty, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith standing beside him at CFB Edmonton, says the province is a national reminder on how to think big and build big.

He also says Confederation is a national bargain renewed through generations by what Canadians do for one another — particularly in wartime.

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McGuinty repeated that Alberta is receiving $8 billion in ongoing spending, including $550 million to establish the western operating base for the Air Force’s CC-33- Husky fleet.

Click to play video: 'Army overhaul sees CFB Edmonton take lead on combat readiness, crisis response'
Army overhaul sees CFB Edmonton take lead on combat readiness, crisis response

Smith says the funding puts Alberta at the forefront of air defence but agrees the announcement is also about showing Canada and Ottawa can work together.

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There are 10 questions on the referendum ballot, including whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

— More to come…

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