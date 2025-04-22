SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Nepean

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mark Carney
    Mark Carney
    Liberal
  • Barbara Bal
    Barbara Bal
    Conservative
  • Shyam Shukla
    Shyam Shukla
    NDP
  • Greg Hopkins
    Greg Hopkins
    Green
  • Eric Fleury
    Eric Fleury
    People's Party
Nepean is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chandra Arya who first took office in 2015. Arya collected 29,620 votes, winning 45.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. The Liberal party revoked Arya’s nomination prior to the 2025 race, replacing him with Liberal leader Mark Carney.

Voters will decide who will represent Nepean in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Mark Carney

Conservative: Barbara Bal

NDP: Shyam Shukla

Green: Greg Hopkins

People's Party: Eric Fleury

