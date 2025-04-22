Canada election 2025: Nepean

Send this page to someone via email

Nepean is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chandra Arya who first took office in 2015. Arya collected 29,620 votes, winning 45.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. The Liberal party revoked Arya’s nomination prior to the 2025 race, replacing him with Liberal leader Mark Carney.

Voters will decide who will represent Nepean in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Mark Carney Conservative: Barbara Bal NDP: Shyam Shukla Green: Greg Hopkins People's Party: Eric Fleury