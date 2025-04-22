SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vimy

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Annie Koutrakis
    Annie Koutrakis
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Grace Daou
    Grace Daou
    Conservative
  • Cindy Mercer
    Cindy Mercer
    NDP
  • Alicia Parenteau-Malakhanian
    Alicia Parenteau-Malakhanian
    Bloc Québécois
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vimy is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis who first took office in 2019. Koutrakis collected 25,316 votes, winning 49.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vimy in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Annie Koutrakis (Incumbent)

Conservative: Grace Daou

NDP: Cindy Mercer

Bloc Québécois: Alicia Parenteau-Malakhanian

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices