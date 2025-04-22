Canada election 2025: Vimy

Vimy is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis who first took office in 2019. Koutrakis collected 25,316 votes, winning 49.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vimy in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Annie Koutrakis (Incumbent)
Conservative: Grace Daou
NDP: Cindy Mercer
Bloc Québécois: Alicia Parenteau-Malakhanian
