Canada election 2025: Vimy

Vimy is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis who first took office in 2019. Koutrakis collected 25,316 votes, winning 49.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vimy in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Annie Koutrakis (Incumbent) Conservative: Grace Daou NDP: Cindy Mercer Bloc Québécois: Alicia Parenteau-Malakhanian