Canada election 2025: Thérèse-De Blainville

Thérèse-De Blainville is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louise Chabot who first took office in 2019. Chabot collected 21,526 votes, winning 41.17 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. She did not run for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thérèse-De Blainville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Madeleine Chenette Conservative: Julie Bergeron NDP: Michel Lacroix Bloc Québécois: Marie-Noëlle Closson-Duquette People's Party: Chantal Lavoie