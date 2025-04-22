SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Beauce

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Beauce is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Richard Lehoux who first took office in 2019. Lehoux collected 27,514 votes, winning 48.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauce in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Maryelle-Henriette Doumbia

Conservative: Jason Groleau

NDP: Annabelle Lafond-Poirier

Bloc Québécois: Gaétan Mathieu

People's Party: Maxime Bernier

