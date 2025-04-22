Canada election 2025: Beauce

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Beauce is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Richard Lehoux who first took office in 2019. Lehoux collected 27,514 votes, winning 48.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauce in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Maryelle-Henriette Doumbia Conservative: Jason Groleau NDP: Annabelle Lafond-Poirier Bloc Québécois: Gaétan Mathieu People's Party: Maxime Bernier