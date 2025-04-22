Canada election 2025: Kitchener South-Hespeler

See more sharing options

Kitchener South-Hespeler is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Valerie Bradford who first took office in 2021. Bradford collected 18,596 votes, winning 37.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Valerie Bradford (Incumbent) Conservative: Matt Strauss NDP: Lorne Bruce Green: Ethan Russell United Party: Kathy Dueck People's Party: Randall Williams