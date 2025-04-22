SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Kitchener South-Hespeler

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Kitchener South-Hespeler is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Valerie Bradford who first took office in 2021. Bradford collected 18,596 votes, winning 37.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Valerie Bradford (Incumbent)

Conservative: Matt Strauss

NDP: Lorne Bruce

Green: Ethan Russell

United Party: Kathy Dueck

People's Party: Randall Williams

