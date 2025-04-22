Canada election 2025: Winnipeg Centre

Winnipeg Centre is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Leah Gazan who first took office in 2019. Gazan collected 14,962 votes, winning 50.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg Centre in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Leah Gazan (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rahul Walia
Conservative: Tom Bambrick
Green: Gary Gervais
People's Party: Donald Grant
Animal Protection Party: Debra Wall
