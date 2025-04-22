SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Winnipeg Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Centre is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Leah Gazan who first took office in 2019. Gazan collected 14,962 votes, winning 50.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg Centre in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Leah Gazan (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rahul Walia

Conservative: Tom Bambrick

Green: Gary Gervais

People's Party: Donald Grant

Animal Protection Party: Debra Wall

