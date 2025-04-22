Canada election 2025: La Pointe-de-l’Île

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

La Pointe-de-l’Île is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Mario Beaulieu who first took office in 2015. Beaulieu collected 23,835 votes, winning 46.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Pointe-de-l’Île in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Mario Beaulieu (Incumbent) Liberal: Viviane Minko Conservative: Violetta Potapova NDP: Ghada Chaabi Green: Olivier Huard Marxist-Leninist: Geneviève Royer