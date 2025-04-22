SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: La Pointe-de-l’Île

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
La Pointe-de-l’Île is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Mario Beaulieu who first took office in 2015. Beaulieu collected 23,835 votes, winning 46.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Pointe-de-l’Île in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Mario Beaulieu (Incumbent)

Liberal: Viviane Minko

Conservative: Violetta Potapova

NDP: Ghada Chaabi

Green: Olivier Huard

Marxist-Leninist: Geneviève Royer

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

