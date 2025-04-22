Canada Election 2025: Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie

Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new federal riding replaces the riding previously known as Montarville.
Voters will decide who will represent Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba
Conservative: Nicolas Godin
NDP: Mirabelle Leins
Bloc Québécois: Noémie Rouillard
Green: Maria Korpijaakko
People's Party: Patrick Rochon
