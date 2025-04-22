SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba
    Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba
    Liberal
  • Nicolas Godin
    Nicolas Godin
    Conservative
  • Mirabelle Leins
    Mirabelle Leins
    NDP
  • Noémie Rouillard
    Noémie Rouillard
    Bloc Québécois
  • Maria Korpijaakko
    Maria Korpijaakko
    Green
  • Patrick Rochon
    Patrick Rochon
    People's Party
Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new federal riding replaces the riding previously known as Montarville.

Voters will decide who will represent Mont-Saint-Bruno—L’Acadie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba

Conservative: Nicolas Godin

NDP: Mirabelle Leins

Bloc Québécois: Noémie Rouillard

Green: Maria Korpijaakko

People's Party: Patrick Rochon

